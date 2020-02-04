Rubber Prices

as on : 04-02-2020 12:22:57 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rubber
Gangoh(UP)4.5021.6225.0030203025-
Kuttoor(Ker)0.90NC18.00127001300010.43
Published on February 04, 2020
TOPICS
rubber (commodity)