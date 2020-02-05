Rubber Prices

as on : 05-02-2020 03:58:00 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rubber
Mumbai(Mah)244.0011.931610.00339234028.68
Lakhimpur(UP)13.00-23.53122.00343034004.89
Mawana(UP)6.00-14.2934.0035253630-
Gangoh(UP)5.8028.8936.6030253020-
Vishalpur(UP)2.50-91.0794.0034503450-
Paliakala(UP)1.606.679.20343034804.26
Taliparamba(Ker)1.10NC25.401260013600-
Pampady(Ker)1.00-90126.0012200123007.02
Thodupuzha(Ker)1.00NC14.0010700116005.94
Kuttoor(Ker)0.90NC19.80127001270010.43
Published on February 05, 2020
