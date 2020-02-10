Rubber Prices

as on : 10-02-2020 03:52:35 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rubber
Mumbai(Mah)86.00-64.751782.00340233929.00
Vishalpur(UP)12.50400119.0034503450-
Dadri(UP)8.00NC50.0036503600-
Mawana(UP)5.00-16.6744.0035003525-
Gangoh(UP)2.40-58.6241.4031203025-
Pulpally(Ker)2.00NC18.0012800130003.23
Paliakala(UP)1.50-6.2512.20345034304.86
Kuttoor(Ker)0.90NC21.60127501270010.87
Published on February 10, 2020
rubber (commodity)