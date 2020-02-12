Rubber Prices

as on : 12-02-2020 11:26:47 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rubber
Pulpally(Ker)3.005024.0012800128003.23
Kuttoor(Ker)0.90NC23.40130001275013.04
Published on February 12, 2020
TOPICS
rubber (commodity)