Rubber Prices

as on : 18-02-2020 11:13:28 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rubber
Lakhimpur(UP)12.00NC200.00342034204.59
Pulpally(Ker)2.00NC32.0012600132000.80
Kuttoor(Ker)0.90NC25.20131001300013.91
Kapasan(Raj)0.60-1.203850-13.24
Published on February 18, 2020
