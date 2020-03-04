Rubber Prices

as on : 04-03-2020 11:29:07 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rubber
Lakhimpur(UP)17.0021.43262.00342034104.91
Gangoh(UP)3.10NC66.4031553110-
Published on March 04, 2020
