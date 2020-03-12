Rubber Prices

as on : 12-03-2020 03:09:17 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rubber
Lakhimpur(UP)10.00-41.18282.00343034204.89
Gangoh(UP)3.10NC72.6032003155-
Published on March 12, 2020
