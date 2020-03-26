Rubber Prices

as on : 26-03-2020 04:45:04 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rubber
Kuttoor(Ker)0.90NC34.2012250122508.41
Published on March 26, 2020
