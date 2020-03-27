Rubber Prices

as on : 27-03-2020 04:49:47 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rubber
Kuttoor(Ker)0.90NC36.0012250122508.41
Published on March 27, 2020
TOPICS
rubber (commodity)