Rubber Prices

as on : 07-04-2020 03:15:30 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rubber
Shamli(UP)23.00-46.003570-6.57
Lakhimpur(UP)9.0012.5342.00341034203.33
Paliakala(UP)1.10-15.3819.80342034601.79
Kuttoor(Ker)0.90NC39.6012250122508.41
Published on April 07, 2020
TOPICS
rubber (commodity)