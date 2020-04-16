Rubber Prices

as on : 16-04-2020 03:31:35 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rubber
Mumbai(Mah)388.00351.162558.00333234022.33
Ghaziabad(UP)50.0025260.0035503550-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)35.00-70.003500--
Hapur(UP)22.00-44.003470-3.58
Lakhimpur(UP)14.0055.56370.00342034103.64
Dadri(UP)5.00-28.5774.0035003650-
Vishalpur(UP)2.00-84123.0034553450-
Mawana(UP)1.50-2575.0034503490-
Paliakala(UP)1.5036.3622.80341034208.25
Kuttoor(Ker)0.90NC41.401225012250-2.78
Published on April 16, 2020
TOPICS
rubber (commodity)