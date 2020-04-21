Rubber Prices

as on : 21-04-2020 04:37:07 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rubber
Muzzafarnagar(UP)40.0014.29150.0034203500-
Hapur(UP)22.00NC88.00342034702.09
Lakhimpur(UP)14.00NC398.00340034203.03
Dadri(UP)6.002086.0034503500-
Paliakala(UP)1.50NC25.80341034108.25
Published on April 21, 2020
