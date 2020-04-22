Rubber Prices

as on : 22-04-2020 03:27:24 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rubber
Ghaziabad(UP)40.00-20340.0034253550-
Lakhimpur(UP)12.00-14.29422.00342034003.64
Paliakala(UP)1.7013.3329.20343034108.89
Mawana(UP)1.20-2077.4034203450-
Kuttoor(Ker)0.90NC43.201225012250-2.78
Published on April 22, 2020
