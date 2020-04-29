Rubber Prices

as on : 29-04-2020 03:16:11 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rubber
Ghaziabad(UP)50.0025520.0034003430-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)36.00-10222.0034503420-
Shamli(UP)26.0013.0498.00345035701.47
Hapur(UP)20.00-9.09128.00346034203.28
Lakhimpur(UP)15.0025452.00340034203.03
Paliakala(UP)1.40-17.6532.00341034308.60
Kuttoor(Ker)0.90NC45.001225012250-2.78
Published on April 29, 2020
