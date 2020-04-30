Rubber Prices

as on : 30-04-2020 01:57:58 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rubber
Ghaziabad(UP)40.00-20600.0034003400-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)35.00-2.78292.0034403450-
Hapur(UP)25.0025178.00342034602.09
Lakhimpur(UP)13.00-13.33478.00342034003.64
Vishalpur(UP)10.20410143.4034803455-
Paliakala(UP)1.20-14.2934.40341034108.60
Mawana(UP)1.00-16.6779.4034403420-
Kuttoor(Ker)0.90NC46.801225012250-2.78
Published on April 30, 2020
