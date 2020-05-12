Rubber Prices

as on : 12-05-2020 12:11:46 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rubber
Lakhimpur(UP)15.00NC538.00343034203.94
Kuttoor(Ker)0.90NC48.601225012250-2.78
Published on May 12, 2020
TOPICS
rubber (commodity)