Rubber Prices

as on : 13-05-2020 12:35:49 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rubber
Ghaziabad(UP)70.0016.672060.0033503400-
Lakhimpur(UP)16.006.67570.00342034303.64
Kuttoor(Ker)0.90NC50.401225012250-2.78
Published on May 13, 2020
TOPICS
rubber (commodity)