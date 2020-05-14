Rubber Prices

as on : 14-05-2020 12:35:37 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rubber
Ghaziabad(UP)50.00-28.572160.0033503350-
Lakhimpur(UP)17.006.25604.00340034203.03
Mawana(UP)1.00NC86.4034003430-
Kuttoor(Ker)0.90NC52.201225012250-2.78
Published on May 14, 2020
