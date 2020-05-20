Rubber Prices

as on : 20-05-2020 11:57:48 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rubber
Lakhimpur(UP)35.00105.88674.00342034003.64
Muzzafarnagar(UP)34.0013.33492.0033703400-
Published on May 20, 2020
TOPICS
rubber (commodity)
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.