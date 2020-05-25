Rubber Prices

as on : 25-05-2020 01:07:19 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rubber
Ghaziabad(UP)60.00-252540.0034403350-
Dadri(UP)4.00-20116.0033503400-1.47
Kuttoor(Ker)0.90NC55.801225012250-9.26
Published on May 25, 2020
