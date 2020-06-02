Rubber Prices

as on : 02-06-2020 02:14:24 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rubber
Udaipura(Raj)104.0026.83948.0036003600NC
Muzzafarnagar(UP)28.00-15.15614.0033753365-
Lakhimpur(UP)15.0050748.00340034203.03
Vishalpur(UP)12.00NC191.4035203450-
Dadri(UP)5.00-37.5142.0033503350-1.47
Paliakala(UP)1.30-13.3343.00341034101.79
Kuttoor(Ker)0.90NC59.401225012250-9.26
Published on June 02, 2020
