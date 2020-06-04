Rubber Prices

as on : 04-06-2020 03:37:30 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rubber
Udaipura(Raj)122.0017.311192.0036003600NC
Jaipur (Grain)(Raj)111.0058.571182.00360037002.86
Ghaziabad(UP)72.00202804.0034503440-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)33.0017.86680.0033753375-
Hapur(UP)22.00-12312.0033853380-4.65
Lakhimpur(UP)15.0025802.00340034203.03
Dadri(UP)4.00-20150.0033503350-1.47
Irikkur(Ker)1.20-2.4011500--
Paliakala(UP)1.20-7.6945.40341034101.79
Pulpally(Ker)1.00NC60.001250012500NC
Kuttoor(Ker)0.90NC63.001225012250-9.26
Published on June 04, 2020
