Rubber Prices

as on : 05-06-2020 12:55:05 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rubber
Muzzafarnagar(UP)32.00-3.03744.0033753375-
Udaipura(Raj)31.00-74.591254.0036003600NC
Lakhimpur(UP)14.00-6.67830.00341034003.33
Published on June 05, 2020
