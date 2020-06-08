Rubber Prices

as on : 08-06-2020 03:39:49 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rubber
Jaipur (Grain)(Raj)185.0066.671552.00352536000.71
Ghaziabad(UP)50.00-30.562904.0034503450-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)30.00-6.25804.0033753375-
Lohardaga(Jha)22.00-44.003900--
Hapur(UP)20.00-9.09352.0033803385-4.79
Udaipura(Raj)10.50-66.131275.0036003600NC
Pampady(Ker)10.00NC176.0011800112002.61
Dadri(UP)8.00100166.0033703350-0.88
Paliakala(UP)1.10-8.3347.60341034101.79
Pulpally(Ker)1.00NC62.001250012500NC
Irikkur(Ker)0.90-254.201150011500-
Published on June 08, 2020
TOPICS
rubber (commodity)
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.