Rubber Prices

as on : 09-06-2020 03:35:51 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rubber
Jaipur (Grain)(Raj)195.005.411942.00358835252.51
Muzzafarnagar(UP)28.00-6.67860.0033803375-
Hapur(UP)25.0025402.0033503380-5.63
Lohardaga(Jha)19.00-13.6482.0039003900-
Lakhimpur(UP)14.00NC858.00343034103.94
Sainthia(WB)9.00-18.003630--3.46
Dadri(UP)6.00-25178.0033703370-0.88
Paliakala(UP)1.5036.3650.60342034102.09
Irikkur(Ker)0.80-11.115.801180011500-
Published on June 09, 2020
TOPICS
rubber (commodity)
