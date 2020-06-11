Rubber Prices

as on : 11-06-2020 12:28:51 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rubber
Ghaziabad(UP)50.00-16.673124.0034503450-
Lohardaga(Jha)12.00-14.29134.0039003900-
Lakhimpur(UP)12.00-20912.00343034003.94
Dadri(UP)7.0016.67192.0033503370-1.47
Pulpally(Ker)1.00NC66.001250011500NC
Mawana(UP)1.00-33.3391.4033703360-
Kuttoor(Ker)0.90NC66.601225012250-9.26
Published on June 11, 2020
TOPICS
rubber (commodity)
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.