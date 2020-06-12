Rubber Prices

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rubber
Udaipura(Raj)199.00541.941735.0036003600NC
Jaipur (Grain)(Raj)80.00-46.672402.0035003450NC
Muzzafarnagar(UP)31.00-3.12986.0033853380-
Hapur(UP)20.00NC482.0033653350-5.21
Lakhimpur(UP)14.0016.67940.00342034303.64
Lohardaga(Jha)12.00NC158.0039003900-
Dadri(UP)6.00-14.29204.0033503350-1.47
Mawana(UP)1.505094.4033753370-
Paliakala(UP)1.20-7.6955.60341034101.79
Irikkur(Ker)0.80NC7.401180011800-
