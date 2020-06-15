Rubber Prices

as on : 15-06-2020 11:30:06 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rubber
Mawana(UP)1.50NC97.4033703375-
Pulpally(Ker)1.00NC68.001250012500NC
Kuttoor(Ker)0.90NC68.401205012250-10.74
Published on June 15, 2020
TOPICS
rubber (commodity)
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.