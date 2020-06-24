Rubber Prices

as on : 24-06-2020 12:52:10 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rubber
Udaipura(Raj)61.00-69.351857.0036003600NC
Muzzafarnagar(UP)25.0013.641080.0035703570-
Pulpally(Ker)1.00NC72.001250012400NC
Mawana(UP)1.00-33.3399.4035253370-
Published on June 24, 2020
