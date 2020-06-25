Rubber Prices

as on : 25-06-2020 12:23:16 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rubber
Lohardaga(Jha)24.00100206.0039003900-
Lakhimpur(UP)15.00NC1000.0034003410-1.16
Kuttoor(Ker)0.90NC70.201205012050-18.03
Published on June 25, 2020
TOPICS
rubber (commodity)
