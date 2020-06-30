Rubber Prices

as on : 30-06-2020 03:51:24 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rubber
Jaipur (Grain)(Raj)75.00-33.332777.00360035252.86
Udaipura(Raj)42.00-67.442199.0036003600NC
Muzzafarnagar(UP)20.0033.331150.0035703570-
Lakhimpur(UP)14.00-6.671028.0034103400-0.87
Dadri(UP)4.00-20222.00356034504.71
Paliakala(UP)1.20-2061.0034303420-6.03
Pulpally(Ker)1.00NC74.001250012500NC
Taliparamba(Ker)1.00-33.3333.401140012000-
Kuttoor(Ker)0.90NC72.001205012050-18.03
Published on June 30, 2020
