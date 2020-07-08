Rubber Prices

as on : 08-07-2020 03:10:43 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rubber
Ghaziabad(UP)35.0016.673324.0036003600-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)25.0013.641296.0035753575-
Lohardaga(Jha)19.00-29.63366.0039003900-
Lakhimpur(UP)13.503.851111.0034203420-0.58
Paliakala(UP)1.20-2069.6034153410-2.43
Taliparamba(Ker)1.00NC35.401140011400-
Kuttoor(Ker)0.90NC79.201205012050-18.03
Published on July 08, 2020
TOPICS
rubber (commodity)
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.