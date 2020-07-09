Rubber Prices

as on : 09-07-2020 03:31:18 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rubber
Lohardaga(Jha)40.00110.53446.0039003900-
Ghaziabad(UP)40.0014.293404.0035803600-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)20.00-201336.0035753575-
Lakhimpur(UP)13.00-3.71137.0034303420-0.58
Taliparamba(Ker)1.101037.601180011400-19.45
Pulpally(Ker)1.00NC82.0012500124000.81
Published on July 09, 2020
