Rubber Prices

as on : 10-07-2020 02:28:27 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rubber
Sultanpur(UP)200.00-752360.00370033004.23
Lohardaga(Jha)27.00-32.5500.0039503900-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)26.00301388.0035753575-
Lakhimpur(UP)14.007.691165.0034203430-0.87
Birbhum(WB)4.00-8.003650-1.96
Mawana(UP)2.00-60125.4035403520-
Pulpally(Ker)1.00NC84.001180012500-4.84
Published on July 10, 2020
