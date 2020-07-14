Rubber Prices

as on : 14-07-2020 03:30:14 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rubber
Lohardaga(Jha)41.0051.85582.0039003950-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)25.00-3.851438.0035753575-
Hapur(UP)18.00-28648.0035003500-1.41
Lakhimpur(UP)15.007.141195.0034003420-0.87
Pampady(Ker)10.00NC216.001150011400-14.18
Udaipura(Raj)7.00-83.332213.0036003600NC
Birbhum(WB)4.00NC16.00365036501.96
Mawana(UP)3.0050131.4035203540-
Paliakala(UP)1.308.3372.2034103415-0.58
Taliparamba(Ker)1.10NC39.801250011800-14.68
Published on July 14, 2020
