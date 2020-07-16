Rubber Prices

as on : 16-07-2020 03:58:33 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rubber
Ghaziabad(UP)40.00NC3484.0035803580-
Jaipur (Grain)(Raj)35.00-53.332847.0035253600-2.08
Muzzafarnagar(UP)25.00NC1488.0035603575-
Hapur(UP)18.00NC684.0035003500-1.41
Lohardaga(Jha)14.00-65.85610.0039003900-
Lakhimpur(UP)10.00-33.331215.00347034001.17
Dadri(UP)5.0025232.00353035600.86
Mawana(UP)2.00-33.33135.4035203520-
Paliakala(UP)1.7030.7775.60348034101.46
Taliparamba(Ker)1.209.0942.201250012500-14.68
Published on July 16, 2020
TOPICS
rubber (commodity)
