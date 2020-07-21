Rubber Prices

as on : 21-07-2020 05:35:37 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rubber
Udaipura(Raj)304.804254.292822.6036003600NC
Jaipur (Grain)(Raj)40.0014.292927.0036003525NC
Muzzafarnagar(UP)26.00-13.331600.0035503550-
Hapur(UP)20.00NC764.0035003470-1.41
Lohardaga(Jha)17.0021.43644.0039003900-
Lakhimpur(UP)13.00301241.00345034700.58
Dadri(UP)5.00NC252.0035003550NC
Mawana(UP)1.50-25142.4035303525-
Paliakala(UP)1.40-12.581.60344034500.29
Kuttoor(Ker)0.90NC81.001205012050-14.54
Published on July 21, 2020
