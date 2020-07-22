Rubber Prices

as on : 22-07-2020 04:52:14 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rubber
Muzzafarnagar(UP)26.00NC1652.0035503550-
Hapur(UP)24.0020812.0035003500-1.41
Lohardaga(Jha)22.0029.41688.0039003900-
Lakhimpur(UP)15.0015.381271.00344034500.29
Sainthia(WB)12.0027.6660.8036703630-2.39
Mawana(UP)2.0033.33146.4035303530-
Paliakala(UP)1.507.1484.6034203440-0.29
Taliparamba(Ker)1.308.3344.801280012500-12.63
Thodupuzha(Ker)1.00NC18.001070011500-15.75
Pulpally(Ker)1.00NC86.001180011800-12.59
Published on July 22, 2020
