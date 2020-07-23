Rubber Prices

as on : 23-07-2020 04:36:11 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rubber
Ghaziabad(UP)50.00253664.0035503560-
Jaipur (Grain)(Raj)35.00-12.52997.0035753600-0.69
Muzzafarnagar(UP)25.00-3.851702.0035503550-
Lohardaga(Jha)24.009.09736.0039003900-
Hapur(UP)20.00-16.67852.0035203500-0.85
Lakhimpur(UP)12.00-201295.00345034400.58
Mawana(UP)5.00150156.4035253530-
Dadri(UP)4.00-20260.0035003500NC
Paliakala(UP)1.30-13.3387.2034303420NC
Pulpally(Ker)1.00NC88.001240011800-8.15
Kuttoor(Ker)0.90NC82.801205012050-14.54
Published on July 23, 2020
