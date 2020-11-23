Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rubber
Muzzafarnagar(UP)45.00NC3381.0034403450-
Ghaziabad(UP)15.00-505898.0034503450-
Lakhimpur(UP)12.00-14.292228.00346034601.47
Dadri(UP)4.0033.33400.0034503500-2.82
Mawana(UP)3.00-25380.4034403440-
Pulpally(Ker)2.00NC202.00148001480028.70
Taliparamba(Ker)1.50NC70.80153001510020.47
Paliakala(UP)1.20-29.41163.60348034800.87
Thodupuzha(Ker)1.00NC52.00132001300023.36
Kulasekaram(TN)1.00NC74.601120010900-4.27
Kuttoor(Ker)0.90NC149.4012700127002.83
Manathavady(Ker)0.90-60.8710.101410013900-

Published on November 23, 2020