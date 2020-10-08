Rubber remains steady

Spot rubber closed steady consecutively for the fourth day on Thursday. The market was almost inactive during the week and it was difficult to find even a quantity buyer or seller in the local trading houses. The arrivals continued to remain low and any bulk buying might push the prices to further highs.

RSS4 finished flat at ₹133.00 per kg both at Kottayam and Kochi, according to traders and the Rubber Board. The grade closed unchanged at ₹129.00 per kg according to dealers.

RSS 3 (spot) inched up to ₹144.34 (₹144.08) per kg at Bangkok. SMR 20 improved to ₹104.07 (₹101.96) and Latex 60 per cent to ₹92.21 (₹90.48) per kg at Kuala Lumpur.

Spot rubber rates (₹/kg) were: RSS4 ₹133.00 (₹133.00); RSS5 ₹128.00 (₹128.00); ISNR20 ₹109.00 (₹109.00) and Latex (60 per cent drc): ₹78.00 (₹78.00).