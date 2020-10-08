Agri Business

Rubber remains steady

Our Correspondent Kottayam | Updated on October 08, 2020 Published on October 08, 2020

Spot rubber closed steady consecutively for the fourth day on Thursday. The market was almost inactive during the week and it was difficult to find even a quantity buyer or seller in the local trading houses. The arrivals continued to remain low and any bulk buying might push the prices to further highs.

RSS4 finished flat at ₹133.00 per kg both at Kottayam and Kochi, according to traders and the Rubber Board. The grade closed unchanged at ₹129.00 per kg according to dealers.

RSS 3 (spot) inched up to ₹144.34 (₹144.08) per kg at Bangkok. SMR 20 improved to ₹104.07 (₹101.96) and Latex 60 per cent to ₹92.21 (₹90.48) per kg at Kuala Lumpur.

Spot rubber rates (₹/kg) were: RSS4 ₹133.00 (₹133.00); RSS5 ₹128.00 (₹128.00); ISNR20 ₹109.00 (₹109.00) and Latex (60 per cent drc): ₹78.00 (₹78.00).

