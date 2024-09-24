A memorandum of understanding was signed between Rubber Research Institute of India (RRII) and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) to enhance the research on using Rubber Process Oils marketed by IOCL in different tyre and non-tyre rubber products.

Jessy MD, Director in charge, RRII and Anil Vasu, DGM (Lubes), IOCL signed the MoU.

The focus of the project is to improve the product performance and rubber processing in these products. The collaboration reflects both organisations commitment to foster innovations in rubber processing along with addressing growing global demand for environmentally sustainable industrial products, a press release said.

The research will examine the impact of various rubber process oOils marketed by IOCL on tyre and non-tyre performance, seeking to optimise the efficiency and durability of various rubber products. By incorporating sustainable oils, environmental impact can be reduced and will contribute to the development of safer materials for industrial use.

Rubber product manufacturing trials and other matters related to this will be done in the Technical Consultancy Division of RRII. Through this collaboration, RRII and IOCL aim to pioneer the next generation of rubber compounds and promote responsible manufacturing practices.