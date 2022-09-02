Rubber Research Institute to hold workshop on Colletotrichum circular leaf spot disease 

Rubber Research Institute of India (RRII) will host an international workshop on ‘New Colletotrichum Circular Leaf Spot Disease Identification and Management’ from September 20 to 24 at Kottayam.

The objective of the five-day workshop, organized in collaboration with the International Rubber Research and Development Board (IRRDB), is to equip scientists and officials working in the estate and extension sector with the necessary skills and know-how to manage the outbreak of the disease. Apart from India, delegates from Sri Lanka, Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore are attending the workshop.

Disease affects rubber trees

Circular leaf spot is a disease that affects rubber trees during monsoon periods. This disease is noticed during the months of April-May and till November. The experiments conducted by the RRII, have found that this disease is caused by the fungus Colletotrichum. The symptoms of this disease are similar to the disease that caused widespread leaf fall in countries like Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Malaysia and Thailand, which resulted in crop loss.

The new leaves emerge on the trees after the natural defoliation; attain maturity during the months of April-May. The disease appears on these leaves along with summer rain. Infected leaves turn pink and then will fall off. The infestation is seen till the month of November. The disease is noticed in all the clones recommended by the Rubber Board for field planting. The timely application of recommended fungicides can effectively control the disease.