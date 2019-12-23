Rubber tapping training in Kerala

Rubber Board commences the next batch of training on 'Rubber Latex Harvesting and processing’ at Board's Tapping Skill-development School functioning under Regional Office, Changanassery at Amayannur Rubber Producers' Society. The training programme will begin on 30th December 2019. The Rubber Board will award Course Certificate to those trainees who are successfully completing the training programme.

Growers who wish to tap their trees as their own can also undergo this training. The aspirants should be present by 09.00 AM at the Training Institute on 30th December, 2019 along the proof of identity. The training duration will be thirty working-days. For more details and application form contact Board's Regional Office at Changanacherry, phone: 0481- 2421532.