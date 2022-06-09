Rural fintech start-up SarvaGram plans to boost farm rental services

Rural fintech start-up SarvaGram plans to bolster its distribution and mechanisation services for rural and semi-urban under-banked market segments through its franchisee model SarvaMitra.

SarvaMitra Shopee is one-stop solution for under-banked rural markets for loan and farm implementation requirements and plays a pivotal role in furthering the distribution of credit and mechanisation offerings by SarvaGram.

The SarvaMitra or the owner of the SarvaMitra franchisee is SarvaGram’s last-mile partner that helps in fulfilling farm rental services. All types of advanced farm machines like cultivators, rotavators, harvesters, threshers, transplanters, sprayers, drones, reapers, tillers, weeders, are provided on pay-per-use basis through SarvaMitra Shopee.

SarvaGram’s tech-based platform fulfils the service order with an industry best turnaround time. The results are an efficient use of the equipment that benefits the small/marginal farmers in terms of increased productivity, lowered costs and lowered dependence on manual labour.

The presence of SarvaMitra in one region benefits other equipment owners in the vicinity as they can then become SarvaGram’s partner by taking the franchisee. Apart from farm implements, consumer durable loan, gold loan and farm loans are other SarvaGram products available via SarvaMitra. For FY23, customers can also avail insurance offerings from their nearest SarvaMitra franchisee.

Utpal Isser, Co-founder, MD and CEO, SarvaGram, said: “SarvaMitra is a unique rural franchisee program and aims to incorporate just that in our distribution approach by empowering and partnering with local community leaders. Launched in 2021, the program has already seen tremendous response and positive gratification across Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Karnataka. In FY23, we are planning to increase the number of SarvaMitra franchises as well as expanding our network of franchises to other States.”

Currently, 203 SarvaMitra franchises exist across Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Karnataka. In accordance with the registered business growth and expected trajectory, SarvaGram expects to increase its tally of SarvaMitra franchises to 600, up to three times from the current number, and also plans to expand to the number of states it is present in.

SarvaGram has crossed the 172-crore mark in AUM since starting operations in June 2019. The organisation currently serves 20,000 households, with projections of catering to 15,00,000 households in the next 5 years. In addition, SarvaGram has registered a significant increase in its annual recurring revenue to over ₹55 crore for FY22.