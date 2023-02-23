Lysterra LLC, the Russian producer of crop protection and agro-chemical products, is looking at the Indian market with its patented technology product - Vodaguard - which is used to treat water affected by the toxic blue-algae.

The algae presents a serious global problem and the technology developed by Russian scientists could be used to clean up water bodies such as rivers and lakes, as well as manage ecological problems across the world, said Anastasiia Romanovskaia, Head of Marketing, Lysterra LLC.

Romanovskaia was in the Indian Institute of Spices Research, Kozhikode, with a team from Russia for the transfer of microbial encapsulation technology (biocapsule), following the MoU signed between IISR and the Russian firm.

Rapidly growing market

Microbial encapsulation technology ensures successful delivery of biologically competent beneficial microbes for crops. The Russian firm is the first foreign company to commercialise the technology from IISR.

Speaking to businessline over the phone from Kozhikode, she said the biological market in Russia is growing rapidly despite unfavourable climatic conditions with extreme cold. The company expects that the biocapsules would help to produce various biological products, which would benefit agriculture activities in that country. “Through this product, we want to ensure sustainable development of agriculture in Russia,” she said.

Lysterra manufactures around 80 products, including chemicals. With the encapsulation technology from IISR, she said the company would develop both biologicial and ecological products to ensure sustainable development of agriculture. “We have started scouting for biological products across the world and came to know about the IISR technology through social media,” she added.

“We intend to market the biocapsules in global markets, including the US, where the company sells chemicals and pesticides,” Romanovskaia said.

R. Dinesh, Director, IISR said the global licensing interest received for microbial encapsulation technology underscores the technological efficiency and acceptance of the new innovation. The technology titled ‘A novel method of storing and delivering PGPR/ Microbes through biocapsules’ can resolve the inadequacies associated with traditional bio-formulations such as talc and liquid formulations. The technology is expected to create revolutionary changes in the biofertiliser and biopesticide manufacturing sector globally.

So far, the technology has been licensed to six firms, including the client from Russia, he said.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit