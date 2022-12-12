In a bid to popularise the integrated pest management (IPM) based practices to tackle the black thrips in chilli, the South Asia Biotechnology Centre (SABC) is implementing a mega grass roots project — Operation Nalla Tamara Purugu (NTP) in Andhra and Telangana. The project is supported by PI Foundation along with value chain partner ITC Ltd and local organisation effort.

A view of chilli flower infested by Black thrips

Project NTP is being implemented in selected intensive chilli growing areas of Guntur, Prakasham, East and West Godavari districts of Andhra Pradesh and in Telangana’s Warangal, Bhadrachalam, Mahabubabad and Khammam. The project will lay out IPM field demonstration, and intensive field-oriented training programmes, create knowledge resources and deploy new methods of cultural, microbials and innovative molecules to manage devastating black thrips in chilli in the next 2-3 years in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana chilli growing areas, SABC Founder Director, Bhagirath Chaudhary said. “We shall cover 8,000 chilli farmers in AP and Telangana and are intensifying our grass root efforts beginning this rabi season,” he said.

Black thrips or Thrips parvispinus (Karny), a polyphagous invasive pest of importance to chilli, papaya, eggplant and pepper was found for the first-time feeding on papaya in 2015 in Karnataka. It was reported in the chilli-growing areas of Andhra, Telangana and Karnataka for the first time in Rabi 2021-22. Since 2015, the pest has been found feeding on both agriculture, horticulture and ornamental crops and widely distributed across Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha and Tamil Nadu, said CD Mayee, President, SABC.

A closer view of black thrips or Thrips parvispinus (Karny), a polyphagous invasive pest affecting chilli and papaya among other crops

Yield loss

Choudhary pointed out that the pest feeds on tender flowers causing large-scale shedding of flowers, stunting and malformation of fruits and fruit drop in chillies, leading to severe yield loss. In absence of any approved and effective biological and chemical control, the pest caused significant damage and yield loss and considerably reduced the quality and income of chilli growing farmers in AP, Telangana and Karnataka.

In 2021 season, Dr YSR Horticulture University’s survey reported major infestation of Thrips parvispinus affecting almost 90 per cent of total areas in Guntur along causing a loss of Rs 1 lakh per acre. Furthermore, the survey reported yield loss in Guntur district alone is estimated up to 85 to 100 per cent in severely affected areas forcing farmers to uproot at least 12 per cent of total cropped area because of the severe pest incidence. Similarly, NBAIR and DPPQS field survey reported the incidence of black thrips on flowers in alarming proportions, averaging 18-19 thrips per flower with potential to damage about 90 to 95% of flowers.

This season, the black thrips have been found severely infesting chilli crops in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra chilli growing areas, said Mayee. Given the high chilli prices, farmers have increased heir acreage under the spice crop in the current season of 2022. Since there are no effective chemical measures, it is important that the crop protection industry must accelerate efforts to introduce new and effective molecules to control black thrips in Rabi 2022, Mayee said.

Chilli is the second largest spices crop after cumin grown over 7,28,627 hectares producing around 2 million tonnes across major chilli-growing states of Andhra Pradesh (177,556 hectares), Madhya Pradesh (116,618 hectares), Karnataka (114,901 hectares), Telangana (92,000 hectares), Odisha (72,000 hectares) and Tamil Nadu (55,716 hectares) respectively. Chilli is the largest exported spices crop and accounts for about 38 per cent of the total quantity of spices exported from the country. Chilli exports account for 31 per cent of the total export earnings from spices. Andhra Pradesh is the largest producer of chilli and contributes 38 per cent to the total production in India. Guntur, Prakasam, Krishna and Kurnool occupy 92 per cent of areas of the major chilli producing districts of AP. Guntur alone contributes to 15 per cent of total production in India.

