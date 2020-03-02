Agri Business

Safeguard duty on Malaysian palm oil not to be extended

The Commerce ministry’s investigation arm DGTR has not recommend further extension of bilateral safeguard duty on imports of a particular variety of palm oil from Malaysia, according to a notification.

The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) in August last year initiated a probe into an alleged jump in imports of ‘Refined Bleached Deodorised Palmolein and Refined Bleached Deodorised Palm Oil’ from Malaysia, following a complaint from Solvent Extractors’ Association of India. The notification said the “director general does not recommend further extension of bilateral safeguard duty.”

On September 4, 2019, the revenue department had imposed 5 per cent safeguard duty on imports of refined palm oil from Malaysia.

