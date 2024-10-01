Sahyadri Farms, India’s largest farmer-producer company, founded by Vilas Shinde in 2011 achieved a turnover of ₹1,548.9 crore in FY 2023-24, a 55 per cent increase from the previous year, despite challenges such as rising input costs and climate change.

The company’s EBITDA margin stood at an industry-leading 11.08 per cent. It procured and processed over 3,00,000 tonnes of crops from its farmer network, up 25 per cent compared with the previous year. Investments in research and development, operational efficiency, and sustainability have been key to navigating global challenges while contributing to India’s economic growth and food security.

Speaking at the Annual General Body Meeting (AGM), Chairman and Managing Director Vilas Shinde said Sahyadri Farms has positioned itself as a global leader, exporting to over 40 countries, including major markets in Europe, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. The company is India’s largest exporter of table grapes and has expanded its offerings to include bananas, pomegranates, and other fruits, all gaining traction in international markets.

Modern processing facilities

Sahyadri Farms operates state-of-the-art processing facilities across 170 acres in Nashik and Nanded, handling daily 3,500 metric tons of horticultural produce. Supported by packhouses, cold storage units, and value-added production lines, these facilities ensure extended shelf life and reduced post-harvest losses, benefiting farmers and creating a more sustainable system.

To consolidate its leadership, Sahyadri Farms has developed Strategic Business Units (SBUs) focused on fresh exports, processed products, and domestic supply chain management. These units are central to the company’s strategy of delivering end-to-end solutions for farmers and consumers.

Sahyadri Farms has attracted significant investments from global investors, positioning the company for accelerated growth. These funds have been used to upgrade infrastructure, enhance digital platforms, and strengthen global distribution networks. Sahyadri plans to deepen its presence in existing markets while entering new international arenas.

Vilas Shinde said, “For over a decade, we have focused on empowering farmers while creating sustainable value across the supply chain. As we continue to innovate and expand globally, we remain committed to benefiting our farmers, consumers, and the environment.”