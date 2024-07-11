Salad Days, Gurgaon-based food tech company, has opened three new cloud kitchens in Mumbai’s Andheri West, Lower Parel and Khar. It made its Mumbai debut in mid-January this year with the launch of a cloud kitchen serving Andheri East and Powai.

According to company’s statement, Mumbai launch followed its success in Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru. The brand has already clocked over 15,000 orders in Mumbai. The company aims to acquire half-a-million customers in Mumbai within the next two years, meeting the rising demand for nutritious food options amongst the metropolitan’s growing health and diet-conscious population, it said.

Healthy food market to top $30 billion by 2026

Varun Madan, Founder and CEO of Salad Days, was quoted saying that the healthy food market in India is expected to reach $30 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 20 per cent.

“This tremendous growth reflects a shifting consumer mindset towards healthier, more sustainable eating habits, and we are well-positioned to remain at the forefront of this transformation. As an early entrant in the healthy foods landscape, we undertook the onus of redefining the perception of salads in India, and have succeeded in transforming them from mere side dishes into nutritious, delicious meals that cater to diverse tastes and dietary preferences.

“With this expansion, we’re excited to bring our offerings to a wider audience and further our mission of making healthy eating a preferred choice for everyone in the country,” Madan said.

The Gurgaon-based brand, known for its food offerings across salads, grain bowls, baguette sandwiches, pita pockets, oatmeal bowls, soups, cold-pressed juices, smoothies, and desserts, currently has a network of 21 cloud kitchens, including 12 in Delhi-NCR and five in Bengaluru.